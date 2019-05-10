70-year-old arrested for allegedly running pill mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARBER, Okla. - “They found the pill bottle… down at the Jiffy Trip, which happened to belong to a friend of mine,” said 70-year-old Berry Tipton.

It all started with the pill bottle.

Garfield County Sheriff's deputies said a customer found it full of Percocet outside of the Jiffy Trip in Garber.

“A customer picked it up off the ground outside and brought it into the Jiffy Trip to one of the clerks there, and then they called us,” said Sgt. Justin Lamle.

Court documents said the pill bottle belonged to Jeff Miller.

According to an affidavit, Miller told deputies that he dropped the bottle but said it was empty and knew nothing about the pills.

"Figured out it was Percocet in the bottle, they thought who it belonged to, went and talked to him, he told them where he got it at and that he bought it from Mr. Tipton," Lamle said.

Investigators interviewed Jiffy Trip clerks, who said Tipton tried to sell them medication before. Friday, he told News 4 that's not true.

''It never happened... the people that work down there, I thought I knew them... they actually accused me of going in there... and trying to sell them my pills... that's what really hurt... it didn't make me mad; it hurt," Tipton said.

Deputies said Tipton does have a prescription for Oxycodone, but they said the amount of pills in the bottles they found in his home doesn't match pharmacy records.

“There should’ve been more in there than what was still in there,” Lamle said.

Tipton said he's prescribed them for his pain after working in the oil field.

“I’ve had every part of my body smashed at one time or another… see, I’ve got 15 little stitches in my fingers,” he said.

Deputies' search of Tipton's home also turned up a sawed-off shotgun.

"They found a little bit of marijuana, paraphernalia, a prescription bottle with some pills in it and a sawed-off shotgun," Lamle said.

Tipton will be back in court in June.