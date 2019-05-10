After longstanding Oklahoma City taxi service closes, drivers take to the streets their own way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Just a couple of months ago, News 4 was there as many cab drivers found out they were about to lose their jobs.

Yellow Cab Company in Oklahoma City gave drivers four days notice they were closing after about 75 years of service.

Now, many of the drivers are finding a new way to keep business driving forward.

The name on the car may be different, but the cars and the drivers are the same.

The drivers are eager to get back on the streets.

"Being out of work for two months has not been easy. I must confess, it has not been easy for us," said Isaac Atakora.

Atakora is one of many former Yellow Cab Co. drivers who found themselves without a job in just a matter of days.

After nearly 75 years of service, the company shut down suddenly.

It was then Atakora and several other drivers decided it was time to continue the business - their own way, through Yellow Ride OKC.

"We encountered a lot of complaints when we were driving for Yellow Cab," he said. "Most people complain about the cars and the dispatchers."

So, they're working to get newer cars on the streets and training dispatchers in customer service.

"The whole metro area," Atakora said.

Your first thought may be: why start a taxi company in an era that appears to be dominated by ride-sharing companies?

Well, the cab drivers - some of which have been on the streets for 20 years or more - said they can provide a level of trust many people still depend on.

"Our seniors rely on the cab business," Atakora said. "We are always available. 24/7."

They're back in service now.

To hail a ride, they have a new number 405-724-7171.

They are also using the app 'Taxi Caller.'