‘Aggressive panhandler’ arrested after allegedly harassing drivers, attacking police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An 'aggressive panhandler' landed herself behind bars after allegedly harassing the drivers of several cars and attacking police officers.

Officials say it happened Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Crest near N.W. 23rd and Meridian when 25-year-old Ryanne Wixom, a panhandler, wouldn’t take no for an answer.

"She was apparently walking up to cars, pounding on windows,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “When people would refuse to give her money, she would become irate, begin yelling, striking their cars.”

According to the police report, one of the victims stepped out of his car to attempt to get her to leave. That’s when she allegedly pulled out a large black knife.

"When the officers got there, her behavior was no different with them. In fact, she became combative with the officers, began actively fighting them. They had to restrain her. She began spitting at the officers, kicking at the officers,” Knight said.

They restrained her with an upper body restraint but once in the patrol car, Wixom allegedly continued to act belligerent and started kicking the back windows.

According to the police report, she told the officers she was going to put a voodoo curse on them to kill them. She even told one officer she was going to slit his throat “from ear to ear” and hoped he would get shot.

"Once they got her to the county jail where she was going to be booked in, she began complaining of chest pains. She was transported to an area hospital where she was checked. She was released, but not before throwing a cup of water at the attendants there and trying to fight with the hospital staff as well,” Knight said.

On the way back to the county jail, Wixom allegedly continued to threaten the officers and their families.

"Clearly, unacceptable behavior, dangerous behavior, and we were able to get her off the streets eventually and get her into jail,” Knight said.

Wixom was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on aggravated assault charges.