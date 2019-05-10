× Board of Regents approves sale of alcoholic beverages at OU football games

NORMAN, Okla. – Less than a year after officials announced that beer would be sold at some OU sporting events, school leaders say they are expanding the program.

In September, OU President James Gallogly mentioned the possibility of selling beer at OU sporting events at a Board of Regents meeting in Tulsa.

A short time later, a pilot program for alcohol sales was unanimously approved by the OU Board of Regents. Officials announced that alcohol would be sold at men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as baseball and softball games.

However, they said alcohol would not be sold at football games. At the time, Gallogly said he would report back to the Board of Regents about the success of the program.

Now, it seems like the program is expanding.

On Friday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents passed Gallogly's recommendation to authorize the continued sale and advertising of alcoholic beverages at athletic events for 2019.

NewsOK reports that regents have authorized the advertising and sale of alcoholic beverages during football games.

Alcoholic beverages will be sold at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the upcoming football season, the newspaper reports.

For more than a decade, alcohol has been banned at all university residences, fraternity houses, and sororities. Alcohol has also been vacant from OU's Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium, unless you are in the luxury suites.