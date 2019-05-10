Bull riding, mustaches take center stage for ‘Mustache Bash’

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Bull riding will take center stage in Guthrie as riders from across the region prepare for the Mustache Bash.

The 7th Annual Mustache Bash will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the Guthrie Fairgrounds Arena.

Beginning at 12 p.m., visitors can check out dozens of junior bull riders as they try to improve their time.

While watching the riders, guests can also enjoy vendors selling western wear, jewelry and, of course, food.

The excitement really kicks off at 6 p.m. when professional bull riders compete for $1,000 and prizes.

