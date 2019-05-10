× Chesapeake Energy Arena selling clear bags at box office

OKLAHOMA CITY – Venues, shows, and stadiums across the state and across the country are changing their bag policies to ‘clear only,’ and now Chesapeake Energy Arena wants to help make that new purse purchase a little easier.

The Chesapeake Energy Arena will now be selling clear bags at their Box Office.

All sales proceeds through May 23 will be donated to the Oklahoma City Memorial Educational Programs.

“Clear bags have become a policy for many venues and shows due to the increase on terror attacks in public spaces – including one at a Grande show in Manchester, England, in 2017. The OKC community understands the affect of these tragic events, which is why we thought the heightened security policy fit well with the Memorial’s Educational mission,” said Lucy Albers, Director of Marketing and PR for the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Ariana Grande has a strict clear bag policy for all of her shows, including her stop in Oklahoma City on May 23.

Chesapeake officials say this policy will be strictly enforced during Grande’s concert at the arena and the bags they are selling fit the guidelines.

While Chesapeake Energy Arena allows nontransparent bags at most of their events, Chesapeake officials say the bags on sale also fit the guidelines OU has recently set.

OU has changed its policies for bags entering campus events.

OU organizers say several bags that were previously permitted inside the stadium will now be banned. Fans will only be able to carry clear plastic bags that are a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.