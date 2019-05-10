Rescan Instructions

Cowboys Take Bedlam Baseball Game 1

Posted 10:46 pm, May 10, 2019, by

Oklahoma State hit four solo home runs and got a complete game five-hitter from Jensen Elliott to beat Oklahoma 5-1 in the first of the three-game Bedlam baseball series on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

OSU  hit back-to-back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning, with Christian Funk, Colin Simpson and Andrew Navigato, to take a 3-0 lead.

The Cowboys added another solo home run in the fifth inning, with Funk hitting his second home run.

OSU made it 5-0 in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Alix Garcia.

The Sooners finally broke up the shutout on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Hardman to make it 5-1.

Elliott scattered five hits and struck out five to get the win on the mound.

OSU has won a school-best nine straight games over OU and 17 of the last 20.

The series continues Saturday night at 7:00 at the Bricktown Ballpark, and concludes Sunday at 2:00 pm at Mitchell Park in Norman.

 

