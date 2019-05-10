× Fire crews working structure fire in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Edmond Friday evening.

First responders were called to the scene of America’s Best Value Inn at the 1800 block of E 2nd St. just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters found visible flames in the breezeway when they arrived on the scene.

The main body of the fire has been knocked down, but eavy smoke is still visible so officials are still checking the structure for possible extensions.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.