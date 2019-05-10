× Health experts warning Oklahomans about spread of mosquitoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is just around the corner, so health experts are already warning Oklahomans to take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

We’ve seen a lot of rainfall recently, so officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department stress that it is important to drain any standing water on your property to prevent the spread of mosquitoes.

Tips on preventing mosquito bites:

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only. Always follow instructions when applying repellent.

Avoid spraying repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth or irritated skin. Adults should apply repellent to their hands and then apply to a child’s face.

Products containing DEET may be used on children older than 2 months of age.

Protect infants by putting a mosquito net over infant carriers and strollers.

Avoid outdoor activities when Culex mosquitoes are most active in the early morning and early evening.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, children’s toys, and tires from holding water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

Repair any leaking faucets or irrigation systems.

Mosquitoes also prefer to rest in protected sites during the day, so remove tall weeds and overgrowth if you. Also, insecticides can be applied to the lower limbs of shade trees, shrubs, and other shaded areas.

For more tips and information, click here.