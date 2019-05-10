Rescan Instructions

I-44 eastbound closed in Tulsa for officer-involved shooting investigation

Posted 8:58 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:05PM, May 10, 2019

TULSA, Okla. – Police told Fox 23 I-44 eastbound has been shut down due to an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

Authorities in Tulsa say the suspect caused a disturbance at a restaurant and shot one victim in the arm.

The suspect then went to another restaurant next door and shot a second victim in the chin.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect attempted to hide. When officers located him, he crossed north to south on I-44.

During this time, officers say he pointed his gun at vehicles.

An officer fatally shot the suspect once with his rifle.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

