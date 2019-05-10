I-44 eastbound closed in Tulsa for officer-involved shooting investigation
TULSA, Okla. – Police told Fox 23 I-44 eastbound has been shut down due to an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.
Authorities in Tulsa say the suspect caused a disturbance at a restaurant and shot one victim in the arm.
The suspect then went to another restaurant next door and shot a second victim in the chin.
When police arrived on scene, the suspect attempted to hide. When officers located him, he crossed north to south on I-44.
During this time, officers say he pointed his gun at vehicles.
An officer fatally shot the suspect once with his rifle.
Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not identified the suspect at this time.