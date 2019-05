× Luther Fire Department warns of road hazard, partial road closing

LUTHER, Okla. – The Luther Fire Department is warning citizens of a road hazard on Covell Road Friday evening.

Authorities say the road is damaged on eastbound Covell between Indian Meridian & Choctaw Road.

Oklahoma County authorities are on their way to set cones and possibly block the entire road, depending on the stability.

Use an alternate route if possible.