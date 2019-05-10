Metro woman’s dog shot and killed after moving into new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - Imagine moving into a new home only to have one of your beloved members of the family, shot dead. That’s what happened to one Oklahoma City woman, who says her dog wouldn’t have hurt anyone.

“I raised him. That was my baby. He was a gentle giant, the sweetest dog,” said the dog’s owner, Mikenna Hammond.

Duke was a beloved 9-year-old Great Pyrenees who still had a lot of life left in him.

“He’s not aggressive towards people at all,” Hammond said.

When his owner moved into a new home in The Village, he, like any other dog, was curious about his new surroundings.

Duke and his two furry friends escaped from the home Tuesday evening. All three made it back the house within a few minutes, but Hammond immediately knew something wasn’t right with Duke.

“I don’t know what’s wrong. I can’t figure it out. And at that point, I looked down at my hands and I saw blood on my hands,” Hammond said.

It was hard to see through his thick fur, but Hammond quickly discovered Duke had been shot. The dog was rushed to the vet with a bullet in his back. The vet said there was no guarantee he could be saved.

“The chances of him surviving were slim,” Hammond said.

Hammond decided Duke had already been through too much pain and made the difficult decision to let him go. Now she wants answers from who did this to her beloved best friend.

“I just want to know why. I want to know what he did,” Hammond said.

Now she is feeling unsafe in her new home. Knowing possibly someone living around her shot and killed her dog.

“I won’t let my dogs out by themselves period. Even in my backyard. I’m very concerned,” Hammond said. “I want my dog back. That’s what I want.”

Village Police tell us homeowners are not allowed to shoot animals just for being on their property. They would have to have reasonable proof of aggression or a threat.