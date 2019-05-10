× Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating revitalization projects with street festival

OKLAHOMA CITY- A local community is planning a street festival to celebrate major revitalization projects in northeast Oklahoma City.

Northeast OKC Renaissance, Inc. will hold the 4th annual oNE OKC on Saturday, May 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of N.E. 23rd and Rhode Island.

This year’s event will feature musical duo Adam and Kizzie, along with a host of vendors, obstacle courses, yard games, food trucks, and a community mural.

“oNE OKC is at the epicenter of the movement to engage past, present, and future residents and stakeholders in the revitalization of their community by place-making and vision casting,” said NEOKCR President Dr. Quintin Hughes. “The authentic and inclusive block party acknowledges the vibrancy of Northeast Oklahoma City, honors the community’s prolific history, and invites the entire state to participate in the area’s economic resurgence.”

Organizers say a Building Tomorrow Tent will highlight the history and future of northeast Oklahoma City.

“The Building Tomorrow Tent will be the event’s hub in which community members can view new development projects within the community, engage with developers, and provide feedback via interactive displays on future place-making throughout the core of NEOKC,” said oNE OKC Co-Chairperson Ashley Chatman. “The Building Tomorrow Tent also seeks to highlight NEOKC’s past by sharing information and exhibiting historic artifacts from decades past.”