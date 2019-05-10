Oklahoma teen rescues several pets from apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. – Several families were displaced after a fire tore through a Tulsa apartment complex, but a teenager is being called a hero for helping to save some of the littlest family members.

On Thursday night, firefighters were called to a blaze at the River Glenn Town Homes in Tulsa.

When crews arrived, they immediately got to work evacuating residents from their homes.

As firefighters worked to save residents, a 13-year-old neighbor also ran in to help save pets.

“I go to the house and I carried seven cats out of the house,” Kaylyann Winfield told KJRH.

Fire officials say three units were affected by the blaze, and the cause is still unknown.