Oklahoma veterans take flight after asking for visit from foundation

LAWTON, Okla. – Some Oklahoma veterans were able to fly again after requesting help from a foundation.

The Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center requested a visit from the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.

According to KSWO, eight Oklahoma veterans were able to fly in a Boeing Stearman, which was used to train military aviators in the late 1930s and 1940s.

“A lot of memories that are here get brought out by being in the sky and remembering what it felt like to be 19 and not the 90-year-old with pain and a walker,” Lynn Somars, with Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, said.

Veteran Neal Alexander, who served for 21 years, was among those to take flight.

“It was a joy to get in there and do that. I didn’t know what to expect, I just thought, ‘I hope I don’t fly a loop and fall out of that thing.’ But it was neat, I enjoyed it,” Alexander said.

The foundation wraps up their tour of Oklahoma next week in Ardmore.