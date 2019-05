× One taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in a drive-by shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police were called to the scene at the 7400 block of NW 10th St. around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders transported one male victim to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.