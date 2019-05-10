× Organization providing free school supplies for grandparents raising grandchildren

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is now helping grandparents who are raising their grandchildren prepare for the upcoming school year.

Sunbeam Family Services is now accepting school supply assistance applications for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian and Logan counties.

Eligible grandparents will be given a backpack filled with grade-specific school supplies in order to help eliminate the financial burden of back-to-school expenses.

“Sunbeam celebrates its partnership with grandparents raising grandchildren to ensure school success,” said Talena Ford, caregiver fundamentals project manager. “On average, $100 is spent per child just on the bare minimum school supplies. This doesn’t include uniforms, shoes, calculators, and other specialty items needed. By providing school supplies to our grandfamilies, they can shift their focus to other needs.”

In order to apply, grandparents can download an application, pick up an application at Sunbeam Family Services, or call (405) 609-1904.

Applications are due by May 31, and the supply distribution will take place on July 31.

Organizers say the first 50 families approved will receive a gas card, while the first 100 children approved will receive new shoes and a school uniform.