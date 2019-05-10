× OSU Advances to Title Game, Sooners Suspended at Big 12 Softball Tournament

Oklahoma State advanced to the championship game, while Oklahoma appeared to be closing in on the title game before their game with Kansas was suspended due to rain on Friday night at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

Oklahoma led Kansas 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning when the downpour came and officials immediately decided to suspend the game and resume it at 11:00 am Saturday.

OU got an RBI double in the first inning from Fale Aviu, then scored four more runs in the second inning, including a two-run single from Aviu, to build a 5-0 lead before the weather intervened.

The Sooners won their first game in pool play 8-0 in a six-inning run rule against Texas Tech.

Shay Knighten drove in three runs, with a two-run double in the third inning, and an RBI single in the sixth inning to end the game.

Grace Green had a two-run triple in the sixth inning as well.

The Sooners win over the Red Raiders was their 39th in a row, breaking the NCAA record for the longest winning streak in a single season.

OU has won 51 straight games against Big 12 opponents.

If the Sooners hold on to beat Kansas, they’ll meet Oklahoma State in the championship game.

The Cowgirls won both their games in pool play, beating Texas 6-2 and Iowa State 17-2 on Friday.

OSU scored six runs in the sixth inning against Texas, taking the lead on a two-run single by Sydney Springfield.

In the win over the Cyclones, the Cowgirls scored nine runs in the second inning and hit five home runs in the inning, including two by Racquel Dominguez, her first two career home runs.

OSU finished with a school record seven home runs.

After the finish of OU’s game against Kansas, each placement game will be played 30 minutes following the finish of the previous game.