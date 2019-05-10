× OU Commencement moved to Lloyd Noble Center

NORMAN, Okla. – Due to weather, the 2019 OU Commencement will be held inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and enhanced security will be in effect for the commencement, which begins at 7 p.m.

During the pre-Commencement concert, beginning at 6:20 p.m., family and friends of graduates may view a presentation on SoonerVision.

PARKING

Parking is available at Lloyd Noble Center and entrances on the west, north and east will be open.

SECURITY

Enhanced screening will be used at each entrance, with medical lanes for those who require alternate screening methods.The clear bag policy also is in effect. The approved clear plastic bag size is a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. LNC policy will allow non-transparent clutch purses that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Bags that are necessary for medical equipment will be searched at marked medical lanes at each gate. No other bags or purses, including diaper bags, will be permitted and the limit on bags is one per person.

Items that are allowed for Commencement and Convocations include:

· Clear plastic bags (1 per person) no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

· One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (1 per person)

· Non-transparent clutch purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (1 per person)

· Bags necessary for approved medical equipment

· Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be in a clear plastic bag

· EMPTY, clear plastic water bottles less than 17 oz.

· Seat cushions and chair backs smaller than 16″ wide and without frames or armrests

· Still photography cameras

· Video cameras

· Umbrellas

Prohibited items must be returned to the owner’s car or discarded, and any unlawful items are subject to confiscation.

· Alcohol (in all forms)

· Baby Seats

· Baby Strollers

· Backpacks, camera bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, purses or binocular cases

· Balloons

· Banners/signs

· Beach balls, footballs, balls or other sporting equipment

· Coolers, containers or ice chests

· Explosives, firearms or weapons

· Folding chairs or stools

· Food or drink

· Gift-wrapped packages

· Laptops

· Laser pointers

· Noise makers of any type (i.e., air horns, plastic horns, whistles, etc.)

· Personal heaters

· Pets (with the exception of registered service dogs)

· Selfie sticks, bi pods, monopods, etc.

Security officers will search all bags before attendees will be permitted to enter. Those with prohibited items will be turned away.

Guests also are reminded that all OU facilities are tobacco, electronic cigarette and vaping device-free. The use of all tobacco products including, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices is prohibited anywhere on the OU grounds or campus.