Police: Man shot multiple times in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency crews were called to an assault near S.W. 24th and Walker Ave.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby alleyway.

Authorities say it is still early in the investigation, but they do know that there was some sort of fight that led up to the shooting.

Right now, investigators are searching for two people connected to the crime.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.