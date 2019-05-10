Police: Man shot multiple times in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 6:11 am, May 10, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency crews were called to an assault near S.W. 24th and Walker Ave.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby alleyway.

Authorities say it is still early in the investigation, but they do know that there was some sort of fight that led up to the shooting.

Right now, investigators are searching for two people connected to the crime.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.