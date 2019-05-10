× Police: Woman dies following shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect following a woman’s death in Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the MacArthur Park Apartments

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. At this point, her name has not been released.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in an altercation with at least one other person when she was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.