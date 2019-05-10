Precure Nursery – Container Planting

Today we are here with Maria to talk about container planting on your patio, front door, or entry-way. We suggest going to a garden center and picking out what you want to fill in your container. Get creative! We’ve used tropicals, coral bells, and color! Bring them over and put them in your container. We want to create adequate drainage for the bottom of your pot, fill it up with soil about three-quarters full, and then start planting your container. To help finish it out – this one will be required for afternoon shade. You will want to water your plants in, fertilize, and set them where they go. You will have a great container planting!

