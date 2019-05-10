Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing 72-year-old Oklahoma man

Posted 12:24 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, May 10, 2019

Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old Oklahoma man.

Kenneth Dawson was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday near the Grand Casino in Shawnee. He was wearing a red and brown checkered shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Dawson has brown and gray hair, blue eyes and difficulties speaking. His vehicle is a gray 2019 Chevrolet Malibu with Oklahoma tag ‘BIR280.’

If you know of Dawson’s whereabouts, contact the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department.

