Standoff comes to end after suspect climbs out of window

TULSA, Okla. – A three-hour standoff came to a peaceful end in Tulsa.

Officers say they were serving a felony warrant to Samuel Moman when he allegedly barricaded himself inside an apartment and threatened to kill several officers.

At that point, police called in a special operations team because Moman was known to be armed.

Tulsa police say that tear gas had to be used to force him out of the apartment.

Investigators say Moman had barricaded the door with furniture, so he was forced to climb out of a window.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to court documents, Moman had a warrant because he failed to appear in court for a firearms and drug case.