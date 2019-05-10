Tulsa police investigating shooting at Midtown bar

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say they are searching for multiple suspects following a shooting inside a Midtown bar.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to the Pit Stop Bar, located near 11th and Sheridan in Midtown Tulsa, following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted several vehicles leaving the parking lot of the bar. Authorities say they tried to stop several people to determine if they were witnesses to the crime.

Investigators say one person was shot in the torso, and that victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, officials say they are searching for multiple suspects.

“Based on evidence at the scene, we’ve got multiple weapons that were used and that usually indicates multiple people,” Capt. Malcolm Wightman, with the Tulsa Police Department, told FOX 23.