× Utah infant taken off life support; charges expected for teen babysitter next week

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The family of a 5-month-old girl said she has died after being taken off life support at Primary Children’s Hospital Friday morning.

West Valley City Police said they will meet with the District Attorney’s Office Wednesday to determine the charges to be filed against the teen babysitter accused of committing the abuse that led to the infant’s death.

“If the child doesn’t [survive], then we look at homicide charges,” a West Valley City Police representative told KSTU Thursday.

Police said they responded to Shadowbrook Apartments in West Valley City Tuesday night after receiving a report about a child who was not breathing.

First responders performed CPR on the baby girl until she could be taken to Jordan Valley West Medical Center, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The infant’s family told KSTU the girl turned five months old Friday morning.

The 16-year-old who had been babysitting the girl has been arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility, and remains in custody Friday.