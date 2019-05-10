× Utility crews: Main water lines clear of cloudy, red water in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a series of posts on social media regarding strangely colored tap water, city crews say the water should begin to return to normal.

Officials say residents in west Oklahoma City may begin flushing their home water systems of remaining mineral buildup.

Utility crews say the buildup was dislodged when crews on Tuesday reconnected a 30-inch water main as part of a turnpike construction project.

Crews flushed mains between Interstate 40 and SW 29th Street from Sara Road to Cimarron Road to clear the lines. By Friday morning, all mains were clear.

Experts remind residents that the color may be startling, but the water remains safe to drink.

Click here to find guidelines for how to flush your water system at home.

Anyone with continued concerns can call (405) 297-3334 to ask about help with flushing or in-home water testing.