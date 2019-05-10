× Woman arrested after leading officers on multi-city chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A wild police chase ended with one woman in custody on Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers attempted to pull over an SUV near S.W. 29th and Pennsylvania Ave. but the driver refused to stop.

Instead of pulling over, the woman headed southbound on I-35.

Authorities tried to bring the chase to an end by using stop sticks in Moore, but she was able to drive around them.

The chase continued through Cleveland County until the suspect pulled into a gas station in Goldsby and surrendered.

Investigators say she had a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.