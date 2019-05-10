Yukon Catholic church welcoming pilgrims to see saint’s relic

YUKON, Okla. – Catholics from across the country have been traveling by the thousands to see a major relic from a saint.

The Knights of Columbus announced that they were taking St. Jean Vianney’s incorrupt heart on a tour across the United States from November of 2018 through June of 2019.

St. Jean Vianney was a French parish priest who is venerated in the Catholic Church as the patron saint of parish priests.

After surviving the French Revolution and studying in private, St. Jean Vianney became the priest of a church in Ars.

Although his sermons were simple, parishioners flocked to hear him speak. He was known to be kind, meek, very gentle and he prayed constantly for his people.

The Knights of Columbus were ultimately entrusted with his incorrupt heart by the Shrine of Ars, France. The organization is bringing the relic to churches across the country, including one in Yukon.

St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon will play host to the heart on May 18 and May 19.

The heart will be on display beginning at 6 p.m. on May 18 and will remain viewable throughout the overnight hours.

A 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Honor Guard will lead a procession of the relic into the church sanctuary beginning at 8 a.m. on May 19.