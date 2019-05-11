× Conclusion of Big 12 Softball Tournament Cancelled

The remaining games of the Big 12 Softball Tournament have been cancelled due to the overnight rain at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

Oklahoma was leading Kansas 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning when the rain came.

That game was originally suspended, and scheduled to resume at 11:00 am Saturday, with the three placement games to follow.

Earlier Saturday the decision was made to finish the OU-Kansas game, then play just the championship game and cancel the third and fifth place games.

Then shortly after that it was decided to cancel the rest of the tournament period.

Oklahoma, as the regular season Big 12 champion, will receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that would have gone to the tournament winner.

NCAA selections will be made at 8:00 pm Sunday.