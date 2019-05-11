× Update: Fire in NW OKC kills one

Update: Officials on the scene of a house fire in NW OKC say one person is dead following what they believe to be a small explosion. Homicide detectives are now on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on the city’s northwest side.

Fire crews were called to a home near NW 14th and Roff just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy smoke was visible upon their arrival.

Scanner traffic indicates there may be a rescue involved with this fire.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no other available information at this time.