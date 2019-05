× Granite Police issue Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old with Alzheimer’s

GRANITE, Okla. – Granite police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Betty Tedford was last seen at her home in Granite around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Tedford’s clothing description is unknown, but she drives a tan 2001 Buick Century with Oklahoma license plate ‘FIR059.’

If you see Tedford or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.