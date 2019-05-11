ODOC searching for Tulsa fugitive last seen in April

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections authorities are searching for a man last seen April 8.

Mark Allen Goree never returned to Tulsa Transitional Center after he finished his shift at his job. Goree was expected to return around 5:30 p.m. that day.

He was serving Tulsa County sentences for second-degree burglary, stolen property possession and pawning stolen goods.

Goree, 45, is described as black, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing about 161 pounds. He has aliases of “Allen Gore” and “Mark L. Goree.”

Officials say the public should not approach Goree or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.