Oklahoma boy surprised with wheelchair-accessible room

SKIATOOK, Okla. – A local nonprofit surprised a 14-year-old Skiatook boy with a bedroom makeover Thursday.

Rooms With a Heart is a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps customize rooms for children with critical illnesses and they decided Grady, who was born with Prune Belly Syndrome, needed an extra special room to help him get around in his power chair.

“We believe a child’s bedroom is a special sanctuary where they can rest and find comfort as they heal. Our goal is to create a room that makes each child happy, customizing their rooms to reflect their personalities and dreams.”

His family tells KJRH that he wasn’t able to use his chair in their home because the doorways were too narrow.

“His reaction was priceless,” dad Ty Harper said. “He’s never had a room that was fit just for him. Of course, he was surprised and excited, and I think he’s going to be real happy with it.”

Harper also tells KJRH that the customized room will give Grady new independence.