Sooners Win Bedlam Game 2 in Extra Innings
Oklahoma’s baseball team ended a nine-game Bedlam losing streak on Saturday night at the Bricktown Ballpark, getting an RBI single from Justin Mitchell in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Oklahoma State 3-2.
Oklahoma once again fell behind early, giving up a solo home run to Trevor Boone in the 4th inning to fall behind 1-0.
The Sooners answered by scoring on a wild pitch from Logan Gragg in the 5th inning to tie it 1-1.
OU took the lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Conor McKenna to score Mitchell to make it 2-1.
The Cowboys tied it at 2-2 in the 8th inning on a solo home run by Colin Simpson.
The Sooners improved to 31-19 on the season, 9-11 in Big 12 play.
The Cowboys dropped to 29-17, 11-9 in conference play.
The all-time regular season series between the Sooners and Cowboys at the Bricktown Ballpark is now tied 20 wins each.
The final game of the three-game series is Sunday at 2:00 pm at Mitchell Park in Norman.