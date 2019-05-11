Rescan Instructions

Sooners Win Bedlam Game 2 in Extra Innings

Posted 11:00 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, May 11, 2019

Oklahoma’s baseball team ended a nine-game Bedlam losing streak on Saturday night at the Bricktown Ballpark, getting an RBI single from Justin Mitchell in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Oklahoma State 3-2.

Oklahoma once again fell behind early, giving up a solo home run to  Trevor Boone in the 4th inning to fall behind 1-0.

The Sooners answered by scoring on a wild  pitch from Logan Gragg in the 5th inning to tie it 1-1.

OU took the lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Conor McKenna to score Mitchell to make it 2-1.

The Cowboys tied it at 2-2 in the 8th inning on a solo home run by Colin Simpson.

The Sooners improved to 31-19 on the season, 9-11 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys dropped to 29-17, 11-9 in conference play.

The all-time regular season series between the Sooners and Cowboys at the Bricktown Ballpark is now tied 20 wins each.

The final game of the three-game series is Sunday at 2:00 pm at Mitchell Park in Norman.

