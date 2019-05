Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Oklahoma's top-ranked softball team won their NCAA Division II regional on Saturday in Edmond, beating Arkansas Tech 12-0 in a five-inning run-rule after losing to Tech in the first game 4-2.

UCO dominated the second game after struggling in the first game, improving to 48-6 on the season.

The Bronchos will play Augustana in a best-of-three super regional next Thursday and Friday in Edmond, with the winner advancing to the Division II Women's College World Series.