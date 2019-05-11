Trucker shares his story of survival after near death accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nathan Perez Jr. is lucky to be alive after the steel beams he was hauling went through the cab of his truck, pinning him for three hours. He's now recovering at a rehab center, but he should get to go home to his family in the next couple of week, something he never thought would happen again. After the steel beams crashed through the truck and into Nathan he still had his blue tooth headset on, and all he could think to do was call his girlfriend Caitlin to say goodbye. "I was trying to call her just because I was trying to tell her, if I don`t live through this I love you and gives my babies loves for me," Nathan told News 4.

He remembers everything. From seeing the man run into the road after his dog, to the feeling of the steel beams. One of the beams hit the bottom of his seat pushing Nathan and the entire cab forward. Two other beams came through right where his head was. It pinned him against the steering wheel and he couldn't move. "My heels are almost up to my butt on both sides," Nathan said. "This one, there`s all kinds of stuff that`s trapped underneath this leg."

Firefighters worked for hours to free Nathan from the wreckage, but they were having trouble. They even considered amputating his right leg. "I reached up and grabbed the top of my truck and I grabbed a hold of the I-beam. I used that foot and pushed up, I pulled with all my might," Nathan said. "It gave them just enough room to get under that I-beam and cut that plastic and stuff from around me."

Nathan is on the road to recovery and making progress. The man that ran into the road causing the accident has tried to follow Nathan's recovery, but speaking directly to him is a step Nathan isn't ready for just yet. "To be 100 percent honest with you. I still haven`t figured out in my heart and in my mind if I`m mad at the guy."

Nathan has figured out that he wants to drive again. He knows it might be hard the first time he has to use the break, but his employer Boyd Metals told him his job is waiting for him when he's ready. "He said whatever it will take for us to help you get to where you need to get back to work we`ll do it," Nathan said. "I absolutely plan to go back to driving a truck."

Nathan said his boss even offered to ride with him for the first couple of weeks after he's ready to drive again.