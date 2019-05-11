Rescan Instructions

Tulsa Police issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old with Alzheimer’s

Posted 5:33 pm, May 11, 2019, by

Silver Alert

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Jane Arnove was last seen Saturday morning near 1435 S Marion Ave. in Tulsa.

Officials say Arnove left to visit a friend at 3300 N Martin Luther King Blvd. but never arrived.

Arnove was last seen wearing black pants, but the shirt description is unknown. She drives a white 2001 Lexus RX3 with Oklahoma license plate ‘GYQ888.’

If you see Arnove or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.