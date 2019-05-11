× Tulsa Police issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old with Alzheimer’s

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Jane Arnove was last seen Saturday morning near 1435 S Marion Ave. in Tulsa.

Officials say Arnove left to visit a friend at 3300 N Martin Luther King Blvd. but never arrived.

Arnove was last seen wearing black pants, but the shirt description is unknown. She drives a white 2001 Lexus RX3 with Oklahoma license plate ‘GYQ888.’

If you see Arnove or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.