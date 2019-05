× 3 people transported to the hospital after a shooting in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY- Three people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting near 23 St and Lottie.

Officials believe the incident began at a nearby venue shortly before 2 a.m.

At least two people were seen being taken into custody by officers, and several weapons were recovered on scene.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.