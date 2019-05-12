× Cowboys Take Bedlam Series Finale in Norman

Oklahoma State’s baseball team won the rubber game of the Bedlam series 10-7 on Sunday afternoon at Mitchell Park in Norman, taking two of three in the series against rival Oklahoma.

In a game that featured three lead changes and three ties, OSU took charge with a four-run 8th inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Bryce Carter to break a 6-6 tie and give the Cowboys the lead for good.

OSU takes the season series against OU for the third straight year and seventh time in the last eight years.

The Cowboys have won 10 of the last 11 Bedlam games and 18 of the last 22.

Oklahoma scored first in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Tyler Hardman.

OSU answered with a solo home run by Cade Cabbiness in the second inning to tie it 1-1.

The Sooners responded with a three-run third inning, getting a solo home run from Jordan Vujovich, and two RBI singles by Justin Mitchell and Brylie Ware to build a 4-1 lead.

OSU immediately answered with a three-run fourth inning.

Alix Garcia drove in a run with a single, Hueston Morrill grounded into a double play to score a run, and Christian Funk had an RBI single to tie it 4-4.

The Cowboys then took the lead on an RBI single by Garcia in the fifth to make it 5-4.

Oklahoma regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double by Brandon Zaragoza to make it 6-5.

OSU tied it in the 8th when Ware threw wild to home on a ground ball by Morrill, allowing Dylan Gardner to score from third base, setting up the home run heroics of Carter later in the inning.

The two teams added a run each, and OU threatened in the bottom of the 9th inning before falling by three runs.

OSU has won four straight over OU in Norman.

The Cowboys improve to 30-17 overall, 12-9 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners fall to 31-20 overall, 9-12 in conference play.

OSU closes the regular season with a three-game series at home against Baylor Thursday through Saturday.

OU finishes the regular season with a three-game set at Texas those same days.

The Big 12 Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark starts Wednesday, May 22.