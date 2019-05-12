× Creek County officials issue Silver Alert for missing 53-year-old woman

DEPEW, Okla. – The Creek County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 53-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Patricia Lawson, described as a black female, who was last seen in Depew Saturday around 5:30 p.m. near 24601 Milfay Road.

Lawson is driving a black 2012 Honda Accent with the Oklahoma tag AQV032. The vehicle has tape on the driver’s side window and the passenger mirror is broken.

If you see Lawson or have any information on her whereabouts, call officials immediately.