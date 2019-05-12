AUSTIN, TX - MAY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Old Dominion performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Old Dominion tour to make stop in Oklahoma this fall
TULSA, Okla. – A country music band is bringing their tour to Oklahoma this fall!
The BOK Center announced last week that Old Dominion is bringing their “Make It Sweet Tour” to Tulsa in November.
Special guests for the concert include Scotty McCreery and Ryan Hurd.
The concert is set for November 14 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale May 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $38.