Rescan Instructions

One in custody after vehicle stolen with children inside, Oklahoma City police say

Posted 2:41 pm, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, May 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say one person is in custody after a carjacking in the metro early Sunday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma City police, a woman was at a hotel and loaded her children into the car when a suspect jumped in.

Officials say the suspect took off with the two children, an 11-month-old and five-year-old, inside.

The suspect dropped the children off with a family near SE 22nd and High. They were found safe by police inside the home.

Authorities say they believe the suspect has no relation to family and are calling the incident “random.”

Officials tell News 4 the suspect was taken into custody near SE 29th and I-35.

The incident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.