One in custody after vehicle stolen with children inside, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say one person is in custody after a carjacking in the metro early Sunday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma City police, a woman was at a hotel and loaded her children into the car when a suspect jumped in.

Officials say the suspect took off with the two children, an 11-month-old and five-year-old, inside.

The suspect dropped the children off with a family near SE 22nd and High. They were found safe by police inside the home.

Authorities say they believe the suspect has no relation to family and are calling the incident “random.”

Officials tell News 4 the suspect was taken into custody near SE 29th and I-35.

The incident remains under investigation.