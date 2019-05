PRYOR, Okla. – An investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a house fire over the weekend.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the fire began around 5:40 a.m. Sunday at a home in Pryor in the 300 block of N Elliott.

Officials say after the fire was extinguished, two deceased people were found inside the home.

Pryor police then requested assistance from the OSBI.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.