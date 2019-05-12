× OU President Jim Gallogly announces retirement

NORMAN, Okla- OU President James L. (Jim) Gallogly has announced his plans today to retire as president of the University of Oklahoma.

“Janet and I will continue to serve our university in other ways in the future,” Gallogly said, “Our love of the university and its people has only grown this past year.”

OU Board of Regents Chairman, Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, says that Gallogly will continue to serve on the Visitor Boards of the university’s Engineering and Law schools.

This is a developing story.