× State’s Big 12 Softball Teams to Host NCAA Regionals

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s softball teams will host NCAA regionals this week.

Top-ranked Oklahoma is the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host a regional for the 9th straight year and 16th time in school history.

The Sooners will face Maryland-Baltimore County on Friday night at 8:30 pm, and then play either Wisconsin or Notre Dame in the next game.

The Badgers and Fighting Irish will face off at 6:00 pm Friday.

The winner of the double elimination Norman regional will play the winner of the Northwestern regional in the best-of-three super regional.

Oklahoma State is hosting a regional for the first time since 1998 and the 8th time in school history.

OSU will face Brigham Young University at 7:30 pm Thursday, then play either Tulsa or Arkansas in their next game.

The Golden Hurricane and Razorbacks will meet at 5:00 pm Thursday.

The winner of the Stillwater regional will play the winner of the Florida State regional in the super regional.

The Women’s College World Series begins in Oklahoma City on May 30.