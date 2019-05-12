Rescan Instructions

Suspect in shootings fatally shot by Oklahoma officer

Posted 1:02 pm, May 12, 2019, by


TULSA, Okla. – A man suspected of multiple shootings and assaults that injured at least two people has been fatally shot by a police officer in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean says the unidentified gunman was shot Friday evening after allegedly shooting two people at a shopping center and then crossing Interstate 44 on foot.

Bean says the gunman walked into a restaurant and shot one victim in the arm before going to another location and shooting the second victim in the chin. Investigators say the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

The gunman then went to I-44, where he was shot and killed on the roadway by a Tulsa police officer. The officer’s named wasn’t immediately released and he has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

