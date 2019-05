OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that killed two people in Ottawa County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just before 12:45 a.m., on I-44, approximately nine miles east of Miami.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation, but according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Christopher Bowen, 46, of Miami, and Waylon Humphrey, 32, of Rolla, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver had passengers in their vehicles.