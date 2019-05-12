Visitors brave Saturday showers to attend OKC Garden Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Despite Saturday’s showers, it was a busy day at the Myriad Gardens as the OKC Garden Fest was underway.

“It has been a great day. So many people coming by,” business owner Mary Sullivan said.

The plants were likely extra happy to have mother nature on their side and it certainly didn’t keep visitors away.

“Not only do you need to eat healthy, but you also have to admire nature’s beauty. It’s good for your health and good for your soul,” said Anna, who stopped by the event with her sister.

You could stop by and pick up a few flowers for your home, ask expert questions on gardening and even grab a bite to eat.

The event has been around for about 5 years after organizers recognized a need for the city.

“There were no big events in Oklahoma City for gardening and there’s all these huge plant sales up in Tulsa area but nothing here in Oklahoma City, so that’s kind of how it got started,” said Marilyn Stewart, owner of Wild Thing nursery.

Whether you’re shopping for plants, or just looking for a good Mother’s Day gift, it was the place to come for everyone to learn a little something new.

“We found out we can grow basil and make our own so maybe we’ll have our own booth out here next year,” said Catherine, who went to the event with her sister.

With over 40 vendors on site this year, organizers said it just keeps growing and growing with popularity.

“We struggled to have enough room for them all this year, so we’re going to have to look at this in the coming years to see how we’re going to expand,” said Bill Farris, owner of Prairie Wind Nursery.

The event is held in hopes of sparking interest in those who haven’t yet exercised their own green thumbs.

“We like to do everything we can to encourage young people to get started. Expose them to gardening and get them started down that path,” Farris said.

The festival offered all kinds of different plants to take home, including annuals, native plants, produce, herbs and succulents. Organizers say they hope to host it again on the Saturday before Mother's Day.