1 found dead after Oklahoma house fire, explosion

VERDEN, Okla. – The Oklahoma Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire and explosion at a house in Grady County where one person was found dead.

Steve Blunk, the fire marshal’s operations chief, said Monday that investigators are at the scene of Sunday night’s fire and explosion in Verden, about 42 miles (68 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Officials said the fire started about 8:30 p.m. before an oxygen tank exploded.

Authorities said the structure was destroyed.

Several residents safely evacuated, but firefighters found the body of one person inside. A cause of death has not been released, but Blunk said investigators found no evidence of thermal burns or smoke inhalation and the victim didn’t appear to have died due to the fire.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.